River Dexter Collins, the infant son of Jason Collins and Bethany Smith, was stillborn Thursday morning, November 3, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
As he entered his Heavenly home, River was greeted and embraced by his maternal grandmother, Angela “Mimi” Smith and great grandparents, Farell and Tressie Collins, Dexter and Gracie Smith and Denver “Duck” and Odie Abner.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his big sister, Blakley Angela Collins; grandparents, Rev. Dexter and Stephanie Smith, Jason Collins and Gladys Collins; great grandparents, Tony Messer and Berneda Messer; among other loved ones and dear family friends.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Nan Riley Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
