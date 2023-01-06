Roark honored by Fiscal Court

Outgoing magistrates were honored for their public service during the December meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court.
The Fiscal Court met in regular session Wednesday, December 28 in the District Courtroom of the Knox County Courthouse. The final meeting of the calendar year saw all court members in attendance; it was the final meeting for three of the five magistrates that made up the group.
The three outgoing magistrates, Darryl Baker (District 5), Tina Roark (District 2) and Jason Smith (District 4) did not seek another term in office and will be replaced by Sam Miller (District 5), Keith Abner (District 2) and Jeff Ketcham (District 4).
Before opening the meeting up for business, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell took time to recognize the three for their service to their communities with a plaque containing a certificate for their service.
Mitchell also presented Roark with a plaque honoring her late husband, Stacey Roark, who passed away in February 2022. She was chosen to serve out the remainder of his term.
“Thank you for serving the remainder of Stacey’s term,” Mitchell said, adding that Stacey Roark was greatly missed. “He was a very active part of this court and has been missed.”
A resolution passed later in the meeting brought full circle one of Stacey Roark’s goals as magistrate – to bring clean water to the underserved people of his district. “We will be doing this in honor of Stacey,” Mitchell said concerning the resolution. “He was always concerned for them; it’s an honor to do this in his honor and thank him for his service.”
Tina Roark went on to say “He loved his job.”
“That’s all he talked about, was making sure everything got done right,” said fellow magistrate Darryl Baker, thanking Mitchell for working to see Stacey’s goal was completed.
“I’d like to thank these three individuals for their service,” said County Clerk Mike Corey. “All three have been a pleasure to work with… we’re going to miss you.”
“I just want to thank everyone for how you’ve treated me since I’ve been here,” added Baker. “Thank you for becoming my friends.”
The Knox County Attorney’s delinquent tax report for November 2022 of $7,565.78 was approved.
The court approved a motion to allow the Judge-Executive to enter into an agreement with CSX on behalf of the Fiscal Court regarding getting municipal utilities to the new sports complex. The utilities would need to run under the railroad to get to the complex.
The court approved keeping regular meetings of the Fiscal Court the fourth Wednesday of each month at 2:30 p.m.
A motion to approve Resolution 20221228-01 for use of road right-of-way for water and sanitary sewer lines for Knox Utility Commission Water District to serve unserved areas of Knox County as part of the interconnect between Knox and Barbourville Utilities. “We’ve worked on for three years, it’s about to become a reality,” said Mitchell.
Another resolution, 20221228-02, was approved after a motion made by Tina Roark approving a grant assistance agreement $1.9 mil for unserved areas in Stinking Creek. The resolution brings full circle a commitment the late Stacey Roark made to the people of his district to bring clean water to areas that are currently unserved.
The court also approved interlocal agreement with the Knox County Ambulance Service for 2023, as well as setting the Knox County Sheriff’s salary cap at $850,000 for the department to cover deputies, assistants and other office personnel, and the Sheriff’s 2023 budget of $1,710,609.31 for the Sheriff’s fee account.
A bid for a 40kw generator for the 911 office in the amount of $48,148 was rejected by the court. The bid by Bernard Venable Electric Inc. was the only bid submitted for the project. A grant of $34,000 had been received to purchase the generator.
A motion to approve the Knox County Clerk’s 2023 Western Surety bond was approved.
New hires at both the Courthouse and Knox County Detention Center were approved before moving on to routine motions, such as approving budget transfers, interfund transfers, the treasurer’s report and claims. All motions were approved.
The next meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court will be 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25.
