Mr. Robert Andrew Elam, 80, of Mount Holly, VA, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Robert Reid Elam and Mary Eugenia “Gene” Decker Elam born on January 21, 1939 in Barbourville, KY.
Bob graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in mining engineering. He dedicated over 30 years to ensuring mining safety and served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Mining Safety and Health Administration for the U. S. Department of Labor.
On December 31, 1966, he united in marriage to Phyllis Ann Killough and to this union four children were born.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Reid and Mary Eugenia Elam; a son, David Decker Elam; two brothers, Patrick Richard and Michael William Elam and an aunt, Dorothy “Dodo” Decker Blair.
Survivors include his wife, Ann; sons, Robert Andrew Elam Jr. and wife, Rosa Ochoa, John Mitchell Elam and wife, Monica; daughters, Robyn Leigh Evans, Danyelle Townsend and husband, Kenneth Tew; a daughter-in-law, Margaret Gardner Elam; two sisters, Mary Ann Smith and husband, Ray, and Dorothy Gene Oxendine and husband, Bill; two sisters-in-law, Linda Elam and Evelyn Elam; 14 grandchildren, Campbell, Decker and Porter Elam, Francisco and Samantha Elam, Kallie and Marissa Elam, Jack, Jacey and Jayla Evans, Claudia and Erika Ludden and Kylagh and Cameron Tew; several special nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends who will mourn his passing.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday, January 4 between 10 A.M. and 12 P.M. Following the visitation, family and friends will go in procession to the St. Gregory Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held.
Father Mani George will be the celebrant of the Mass of Christian Burial and Deacon Bob Joice will assist. Burial will follow in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Bob Elam, John Elam, Jack Evans, Decker Elam, Cameron Tew and Francisco Elam.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
