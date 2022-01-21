Mr. Robert “Bob” Hensley age 69 of Fourmile, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, January 14, 2022 at his home. He was the son of Dan Hensley and Mary Messer Hensley, born to them on November 19, 1952 in Knox County.
Bob had worked as a sawmill worker, a mechanic and a coal miner. He liked to build things and repair things and was a good carpenter. He also loved to play his guitar.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Mary Hensley, four brothers, Raymond Hensley, Dan Hensley, Jr., Chalice Hensley and Steve Hensley and two sisters, Lovella Hensley and Opal Hensley.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Hensley of Fourmile, his son Shawn Hensley of Pineville and a step-son Earnest Messer of London, five sisters, Julia Miller of Fourmile, Rosetta Powell and Mollie Mills both of Barbourville, Eva Gamble of Corbin and Sue Hensley of Pineville. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Mr. Hensley will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Jeff Leath, Earnest Messer, Shelby Smallwood, Jr. and Marvin Bays. He will be laid to rest in the Hensley Cemetery at Fourmile. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022 from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
To the Hensley family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
