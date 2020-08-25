Robert “Bobby” Leland Medlin age 52 of Gray, KY was born in Wayne co, Michigan on April 19, 1968 to Wiley Medlin and the late Cheryl Jaynes Medlin and departed this life on August 23, 2020 in the St. Joseph hospital in Lexington. He was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, watching tv, he never met a stranger and loved helping others, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his mother, his stepmother: Brenda Medlin; and his grandparents: Fred & Eula Medlin and Jesse & Helen Jaynes preceded him in death.
Bobby is survived by his father: Wiley Medlin of Gray; 2-sons: Bradley McCrystal and wife Kelli of Nicholasville and Richard McCrystal of Corbin; 4 brothers: Jack Medlin and Nick Medlin of Gray, Joshua Medlin and wife Stephanie of Corbin, and Richard Drane and wife Kelli of Elizabethtown; 3 sisters: Andrea Tyree of London, Gina Kwratkouski and husband Tim of Elizabethtown, and Shaunna Murphy and husband Brandon of Artemus; 1 grandchild: Maddie McCrystal; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Robert “Bobby” Medlin will be conducted in the New Vision Pentecostal Church on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Kenny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Helton with Family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the New Vision Pentecostal Church Thursday for a limited visitation from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2. Due to the continuing COVID-19 Pandemic, the family has requested all visitors wear face mask and practice Social Distancing.
To the loving family of Mr. Bobby Medlin, Larry, Gene, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
To the loving family of Mr. Bobby Medlin, Larry, Gene, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
