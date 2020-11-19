Mr. Robert Duane “Duffy” Downing age 82 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Barbourville hospital. He was the husband of Amanda (Hubbard) Downing and the son of Earnest and Mary Helen Downing born to them on April 7, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan. Mr. Downing was a veteran of the United States Army and had been a truck driver during his life. He was a member of the Heidrick Holiness Church and he loved meeting and talking to people and helping them if needed. He also loved to eat and bowl and loved living in Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Mary Helen Downing, one brother, Earnest D. Downing and three sisters, Melva Baldwin, LaDonna Block and Betty Ann Haven.
Survivors include his wife Amanda Downing of Barbourville, one son Robert Downing, II and wife Kim, two daughters, Nancy Wheeler and husband Danny and Mary Girten and husband Tom along with eight beloved grandchildren and two great granddaughters along with one brother, Richard Downing and wife Phyllis all of Michigan. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Downing will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Duke Hammons, Rev. Tommy Frazier and Rev. Lonnie Jarvis officiating. Pallbearers will be, Bill Hubbard, Lonnie Jarvis, Mary Girten, Nancy Wheeler, Terry Hubbard, Kenny Howard and Mike Hubbard. Honorary pallbearers will be all members of the Heidrick Holiness Church, Dr. Thomas Ashburn and Stuart Mack, PA and all the staff of Access Family Health as well as all the nurses, doctors and staff of the Barbourville ARH ICU unit. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
