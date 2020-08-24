Mr. Robert E. “Bobby” Grubb, 72, of Barbourville, passed away Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020 at the Pikeville Medical Center. He was the son of the late Malcum and Cordia Rice Grubb born on May 24, 1948 in Barbourville.
Bobby was a well-known wholesale car dealer and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
On December 30, 1969, he united in marriage with Carolyn Patterson and to this union a son was born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Waldroup and Mary Martin and two brothers, Jeff and Charles Baker.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn Grubb of Barbourville; a son, Dwight Grubb and wife, Michelle, of Barbourville; a sister, Sarah Leddington and husband, Jerry, of Girdler; two grandchildren, Anthony Cage and Sydney Grubb; several nieces and nephews; special friends and neighbors, Herb and Linda Sowders; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, August 25 at 4 P.M. with Rev. Christopher Brock officiating. Military funeral honors will immediately follow the service. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Nick Baker, Kerry Baker, Brian Smith, Hershal Smith, Toby Daniels, Randy Daniels, Herb Sowders and Jerry Boles. Honorary bearers will be Dr. James West and the staff of the Barbourville ARH Hospital and Pikeville Medical Center.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 2 P.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
