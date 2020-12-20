Robert E. Nelson, age 90, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Robert, better known as Bobby, was born October 22, 1930, in Wilton, Kentucky, to the late Ernest Trey and Rosa Sexton Nelson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three-year-old son, David, and by his devoted wife of 65 years, Dorothy “Dot.”
Bobby is survived by three children: daughter, Barbara Peace (Warren) of Roanoke, VA; daughter, Debra Reynolds (Vernon) of Corbin, KY; and son, Danny Nelson of Barbourville, KY; five grandchildren: Richard Reynolds, Crista Peace, Robert Reynolds, Ashley Peace, and Kadi Jordan; and six great grandchildren: Ashton Reynolds, Danni Beth Jordan, Gavin Jordan, Zachary Reynolds, and Rossi and Remi Riley.
Bobby was a retired coal miner, farmer, musician, avid small game hunter, and fisherman. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.
