Mr. Robert Frederick Faison, age 79, husband of Isabelle Shahan Faison of Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday morning at his residence.
He was the father of Robert "Richie" Faison and wife, Karrie Ann of Lexington, Kentucky. He was the grandfather of Adam Troy Faison of Lexington, Kentucky. He was the brother of Shirley Holmes, Linda Lewis and Chuck Jordan all of Virginia and Bob Archer of Texas. He was also blessed with a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Archer and by his mother Beulah Faison Nevel. By one brother, Larry Gibbs and by one sister, Carol Rhodes. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Corbin, Kentucky.
Due to the risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic the family of Mr. Robert Frederick Faison has requested all services be PRIVATE. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request that all memorial contributions be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 96 Calvary Church Road, Corbin, Kentucky 40701
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Faison family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.