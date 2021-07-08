A Whitley County woman was arrested in Corbin Monday evening after being stopped for a cracked windshield.
Corbin Police Officer Stephen Meadors conducted a traffic stop on US 25 E after observing a vehicle with a cracked windshield. The driver of the car, 36 year old Joanne Miracle, was said in her arrest citation to appear “extremely nervous.” Miracle reportedly stated that seroquil, Neurontin, and meth would show up in her blood stream and that she had shot-up around 4 a.m. the same day.
Miracle was said to have constricted pupils that were unreactive to light and was talking at a rapid pace. She was unable to sit still and believed she was still under the effects of methamphetamine. Miracle was arrested and taken to Baptist Health Corbin where she was read implied consent.
Miracle remains held in the Knox County Detention Center. She is charged with obstructed vision, driving on a suspended license, and driving under the influence fourth offence.
