Roger Dale Abner, age 44, of Lily, passed away on Friday February 12, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
He was born in Lexington, Kentucky and was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Smith; brother, David Abner, and by his sister, Linda Sizemore.
Roger is survived by his wife, Candice Davidson-Abner; children, Gavin Lloyd, Jaylyn Lea Knight-Abner, Lena Knight, Abbi Knight, and Jaylynn Grace Abner; mother, Helen Abner; and by a host of family and friends, including, Katie Leach and her children, Christopher and Lacy Smith and their children.
