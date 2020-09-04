Ronald D. Foley, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
Born in Knox County, he was the son of the late Ermol and Beatrice Hubbs Foley. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army and attended Poplar Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Messer; Brother, Ermol Lee Foley; Aunt and uncle, Doris and Joe Hubbs; and by three nephews.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma “Binky” Foley; Daughter, Patti Smith (Travis); Sister, Lela Helton (Ralph); Three grandchildren, Mackenzie Smith, Makayla Smith, and Travis Conner Smith; and by numerous other family members and friends.
Funeral Service for Ronald Foley will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #88.
The family will receive on Sunday, September 6th, from 12noon until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
COVID-19 regulations require those attending to social distance and wear a mask.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
