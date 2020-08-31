Ronald Edward Brummett, 79, of Corbin passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home.
Born June 15, 1941, in McRoberts, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Fred and Oma Brummett.
A devout Christian, Ron was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Very important to him was his volunteer ministry in the rehabilitation departments of Baptist Health Corbin, The Heritage, and Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He leaves behind his wife, Judy Brummett; son, Eddie Brummett and wife Christi; son, Jeff Brummett; daughter, Angela Blair; son, Scott Brummett; son Jonathan Brummett and wife Beth; 11 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by many other relatives and numerous friends.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Vernon Morris and Michael Mays officiating. Entombment will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Tuesday at Oak Grove Baptist Church 748 Oak Grove Church Road Corbin, KY 40701.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org or Ronald McDonald House in Lexington, KY www.rmhc-kentuckiana.org.
Hart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.