Ronnie Hensley

Ronnie Alan Hensley, age 63, of Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 14, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Tester and Aileen (Siler) Hensley. He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Simpson) Hensley and a sister, Nancy Hensley.

He is survived by his son, Ronnie Hensley of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Hunter Tester Hensley and Scarlett Meachelle Hensley; his parents, Tester and Aileen Hensley of Williamsburg; two sisters, Rhonda Hensley of Williamsburg and Rita Hensley Starcher of Lebanon, Ohio; two brothers, Robert Hensley (Cindy) and Roger Hensley (Sharon) of Lebanon, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Roger Hensley Jr., Jessica Frye, Robin Hensley, Ryan Hensley, Kaitlyn Starcher and Devon Starcher; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Halcomb officiating. Following the Service he will be laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

ATTENDANCE IS BASED ON THE COVID-19 REGULATIONS

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements,

Jerry W. Croley and J. Andrew Croley, Directors.

To send flowers to the family of Ronnie Hensley, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

May 23
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Croley Funeral Home
103 S 2nd Street
Williamsburg, KY 40769
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 23
Funeral
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00PM
Croley Funeral Home
103 S 2nd Street
Williamsburg, KY 40769
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
May 23
Interment
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:30PM
Maple Creek Cemetery
Maple Creek Road
Williamsburg, KY 40769
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Tags

Recommended for you