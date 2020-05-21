Ronnie Alan Hensley, age 63, of Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 14, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Tester and Aileen (Siler) Hensley. He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Simpson) Hensley and a sister, Nancy Hensley.
He is survived by his son, Ronnie Hensley of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Hunter Tester Hensley and Scarlett Meachelle Hensley; his parents, Tester and Aileen Hensley of Williamsburg; two sisters, Rhonda Hensley of Williamsburg and Rita Hensley Starcher of Lebanon, Ohio; two brothers, Robert Hensley (Cindy) and Roger Hensley (Sharon) of Lebanon, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Roger Hensley Jr., Jessica Frye, Robin Hensley, Ryan Hensley, Kaitlyn Starcher and Devon Starcher; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Halcomb officiating. Following the Service he will be laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.
ATTENDANCE IS BASED ON THE COVID-19 REGULATIONS
Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com
Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements,
Jerry W. Croley and J. Andrew Croley, Directors.
