Mrs. Rosa Broughton Carter, 86, of Corbin, formerly of Barbourville, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Milton and Flossie Foley Broughton born on October 26, 1934 in Knox County.
Rosa began her working career at Owen Cottrell’s IGA and then went to work at Brown Cable Television that later became Scripps Howard Cable Company where she was the office manager. She was a member of the East Barbourville Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling overseas with her family, taking group bus tours, bowling, cooking, canning and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On November 6, 1953, she united in marriage with Theo “Red” Carter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theo Carter; a sister and brother-in-law, Mae and Myrle Hale and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Cecil and Beatrice Broughton, John and Mable Broughton and Eugene and Pauline Broughton.
Survivors include two beloved daughters, Deborah Middleton and husband, Wiley, of Salida, CO and Theda Gail Carter and David “Waxey” Johnson of Barbourville; a sister-in-law, Reva Carter Hicks of Woodbridge, VA; two treasured grandchildren, Travis Smith and wife, Patti, and Rachel LoRosa Johnson and fiancé, C. J. Tapp; four great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Makayla and Conner Smith and Charles “Charlie” David Tapp; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, November 21 at 2 P.M. with Rev. James Vandy officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Louis Hale, Lee Roy Hale, Travis Conner Smith, C. J. Tapp, Jeff Davis and Kris Davis. Honorary bearers will be her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Kathy and Connie with Bluegrass Hospice Care, Kristie Barnes and Dr. Anthony Mullins at Baptist Health Corbin, Dr. Lohe and Dr. Whitley for their excellent care given to Rosa.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, guests and staff.
