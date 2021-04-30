Rosalee Lawson Woolum, age 77, the wife of Gilbert Woolum of Lynn Acres Road, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Monday morning at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.
She was the mother of Chris Fyffe and wife, Sara of London, Kentucky, Danny Fyffe of Corbin, Kentucky and Britton Fyffe of Dalton, Georgia. She was the sister of Billy James Lawson of Oregon, Ohio and Alice Faye Jones of Ray, Michigan. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Brandon Fyffe, Kyle Davis, Brian Lebron, Britton Fyffe, Drake Newcomb, Alaura Seech, Jessica Fyffe and Livia Fyffe. Also by thirteen great-grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives, church family and friends to mourn her passing. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Corbin, Kentucky. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for Professional Home Health Services. She was preceded in death by her parents, Troylee and Dorothy Perkins Lawson and by one brother, Chester Lawson.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rosalee Lawson Woolum will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday morning in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bennie Bush officiating. The family will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. Graveside services and burial for Mrs. Rosalee Lawson Woolum will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon in The Lot - Mudd Creek Cemetery in Jellico, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the Faith Baptist Church, 135 North State Highway 1223, Corbin, Kentucky 40701.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Woolum family.
