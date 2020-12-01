Ms. Rosemary Miley Lindsey, age 60, of Corbin, Kentucky and formerly of Ohio. Passed away on Wednesday at the Tenova Heart Institute in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She was the mother of Heather Lawson and husband, Shannon of Corbin, Kentucky, Brittany Howard and husband, Brandon of Keavy, Kentucky and Billy McKeehan and wife, Ashley of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. She was the grandmother of Brayden McKeehan, Kinsley McKeehan and Hunter Howard. She was the sister of Phillip "Sut" Greggory and wife Tammy. She was also blessed with a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Mildred Chaney Miley and by two sisters, Beverly Herman and Jewell Beatty.
Funeral services for Ms. Rosemary Miley Lindsey will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield, Ohio with Bro. Johnny Carter and Pastor Billy Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in New Vienna, Ohio. The family of Ms. Rosemary Miley Lindsey will receive friends at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield, Ohio on Wednesday, December 2nd 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 1:00 p.m.
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield, Ohio is in charge of the arrangements.
This obituary is posted as a courtesy to the Lindsey family by Laurel Funeral Home.
(This funeral service is in Ohio and is under different COVID mandates than funeral homes in Kentucky.)
