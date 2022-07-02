Dylan Ross

Barbourville resident Dylan Ross has accomplished quite an amazing feat. Ross is the 2022 “Sales Star” for SignBiz, the number-one, non-franchised sign business network across 43 states and six countries. Ross, who works for Kentucky Sign Center (KSC) in London, is shown with his award. Pictured with Ross is KSC General Manager Claudia Nolan, who said, “We are extremely proud of Dylan. Customers frequently say how easy he is to work with, and how much he knows about the technical details so important to making a large sign project successful.” Kentucky Sign Center was also recognized for earning “Century Club” status within the worldwide organization. Kentucky Sign Center is a sister company to The Mountain Advocate newspaper.

Recommended for you