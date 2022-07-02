Barbourville resident Dylan Ross has accomplished quite an amazing feat. Ross is the 2022 “Sales Star” for SignBiz, the number-one, non-franchised sign business network across 43 states and six countries. Ross, who works for Kentucky Sign Center (KSC) in London, is shown with his award. Pictured with Ross is KSC General Manager Claudia Nolan, who said, “We are extremely proud of Dylan. Customers frequently say how easy he is to work with, and how much he knows about the technical details so important to making a large sign project successful.” Kentucky Sign Center was also recognized for earning “Century Club” status within the worldwide organization. Kentucky Sign Center is a sister company to The Mountain Advocate newspaper.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Bench warrant leads to drug charges for Pineville woman
- Ross, Kentucky Sign Center honored by SignBiz
- Splash pad reopened in time for holiday weekend!
- Knox Drive-in promises fun, exciting atmosphere for years to come
- Corbin man charged with doing 106 in a 55
- Hale gives update on new library
- Woman accused of graveyard thefts indicted
- Knox County Indictments for June 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Knox Central's Steve Partin offered by Yale University
- Woman accused of graveyard thefts indicted
- Barbourville splash pad closed due to vandalism
- Corbin man charged with doing 106 in a 55
- Knox County's Best Winners 2022
- Knox Drive-in promises fun, exciting atmosphere for years to come
- Parents arrested after children found in roadway
- Splash pad reopened in time for holiday weekend!
- Corbin man arrested for early morning burglary
- Knox County Indictments for June 2022
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.