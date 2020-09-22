Ross W. Helton, Sr., 83, of London passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born March 13, 1937, in Harlan, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Floyd and Sarah Helton.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, JoeAnn Helton; son, Ernie Helton; and six of his eight siblings.
He leaves behind his son, Ross Helton, Jr.; son, Anthony Todd Helton; daughter, Lisa Erickson (Curtis); 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; brother, Charles Helton; and brother, George Helton (Charlotte). He is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Matt Church officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 88 Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. Friday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.
