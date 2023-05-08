The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that as part of the ongoing construction of a round-a-bout at the intersection of KY 229 and KY 1189 (mile point 7.673 on KY 229) there will be a traffic pattern change beginning this afternoon at 5 p.m.
This change will involve eliminating the left turn lanes off KY 229 onto KY 1189. Motorists are urged to observe the posted speed limit of 35 MPH in the section of roadway and to watch for stopped vehicles in the through lanes on KY 229, needing to make a left-hand turn at the intersection.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
