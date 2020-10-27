Mr. Roy G. Vaughn, 75, of Barbourville, passed away Wednesday evening, October 21, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late William Henry and Lucy Ann Stewart Vaughn born on June 3, 1945 in Knox County.
Roy was a former farmer, construction worker, mail carrier, school bus driver and a member of the Apple Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed trading guns, knives and just about anything and being with family and friends.
On April 26, 1971, he united in marriage with Mary Sue Abner and to this union four children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Doris Miracle, Gladys Abner, Mary Ruth Gatliff and Dora Ellen Vaughn; two brothers, Robert Elisha Vaughn and Alvin S. Vaughn; four infant grandchildren and two infant great grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Sue Vaughn of Barbourville; four beloved children, Teresea Logan and husband, Bruce, and Timothy Lee Vaughn and wife, Michelle, all of Barbourville, Lloyd Rodney Vaughn and wife, Nicki, of Spartanburg, SC and Roy Anthony Vaughn and wife, Stephanie, of Flat Lick; a sister, Opal Bowling of Indianapolis, IN; three brothers, Otis Vaughn and wife, Gertrude, of Clay County, G. C. Vaughn and wife, Phyllis, of Fount and Donnie Vaughn and wife, Wilma, of Blackwater; 17 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted at the Apple Grove Baptist Church Sunday, October 25 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Ro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.