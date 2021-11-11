Mr. Roy Gray age 74 of Flat Lick, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, November 8, 2021 in the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon. He was the husband of Joann (Brown) Gray and the son of Lee and Clara (Bingham) Gray. He was born in Knox County, Kentucky on April 19, 1947. He was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church and was a retired coal miner. Roy enjoyed fishing and hunting and sitting on his patio, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Clara Gray, one sister, Oda Creech, two brothers, Bowman Gray and Otis Gray and one grandson, Nicholas Mills.
Left behind to mourn his passing, three sons, Laverne Gray of Danville, Obie Gray and Roy Gray, Jr. both of Flat Lick, his daughter, Judy Cowley and husband Joe of Georgetown, two brothers, Garrett Gray and wife Elaine and Flem Gray all of Flat Lick, one sister, Rinda Mills and husband Harrison of Flat Lick, four grandchildren, Jessica Lunsford and husband Ricky, Brandon Gray and wife Alisha all of Flat Lick, Taijha Kleinman and husband Andrew of Corbin and Selena Gray of Flat Lick, seven great grandchildren, Layla, Drew, Hunter, Addy, Chance, Nate and Ryan. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Roy Gray will be conducted on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Bargo officiating. Pallbearers will be Scotty Brown, Harrison Mills, Roger Jordan, Hunter Gray, Larry Williamson, Andrew Kleinman and Brandon Gray. Honorary pallbearers are Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Rockcastle Regional Medical Center. He will be laid to rest in the R. Gray Cemetery at Flat Lick. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
To the Gray family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
