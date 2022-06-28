Barbourville, Ky. – Ruby Hazel Parrott Graybeal, 98, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away June 26, 2022. Ruby was the daughter of Jim Tom Parrott and Lucy Etta Woolum Parrott born to them on March 4, 1924, in Bailey Switch, Knox County, Kentucky.
Ruby will forever be remembered as a loving and caring daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a selfless person, passionate about taking care of others, especially her family who warmly recall Ruby responding “I love you more” to their expressions of love for her. Ruby had a strong Christian faith and was a dedicated member of First Church of God in London, Kentucky. Throughout her life, she kept a comfortable and welcoming home for family and friends alike where she enjoyed cooking, baking, and canning fresh food from her bountiful garden.
In addition to her parents, Jim Tom Parrott, and Lucy Etta Woolum Parrott, Ruby was preceded in death by five sisters, Eva Parrott Jones, Lillian Parrott Chitwood Carey, Thelma Parrott Larkins, Wilma Gladys Parrott, who passed away at the young age of twenty-three, and infant sister Edith Parrott. Brother George Parrott, and infant brother James Kenneth Parrott, also preceded Ruby in death.
Left behind to mourn her passing is Ruby’s beloved husband of 75 years, Willie Bearl Graybeal, daughter Brenda Graybeal Kirk Huff, and son Daniel Graybeal. Six grandchildren, Stacee Kirk, Roberta Kirk Aviles, Devon Graybeal, Jamie Wilder, Danielle MacKinzie, Vanessa Rogers, nineteen great grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, also survive Ruby and will miss her dearly.
The Graybeal Family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Reverend Steven Baker will officiate. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Mills ~ Parrott Cemetery, at Bailey Switch, Knox County, Kentucky. Casket Bearers are Daniel Graybeal, Chris Graybeal, Aiden McAdams, Joshua Hurst, Thomas MacKinzie, Johnny Engle, Tyler Engle, and Ryland Rogers. Honorary Casket Bearers are Jim Chitwood, Frank Craig, Collin Graybeal, and Larry Graybeal.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, our Directors, Mrs. Bonita Bingham Creech and Mr. Robin Reese, and our staff express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ruby Hazel Parrott Graybeal.
