Mrs. Ruby Hazel Woolum age 95 of Artemus, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Barbourville ARH. She was the widow of David Hairm Woolum and the daughter of James France and Martha Reynolds France. She was born in Trosper, Kentucky on April 6, 1925.
She is preceded in death by her husband David Woolum, her parents, James and Martha France and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include, three daughters, Priscilla Saunders of Barbourville, Nellie Houston of Miamisburg, Ohio and Ellen Bundy of Jenkins, Kentucky, nine sons, David Woolum, Jr. and wife Patricia, Charles Woolum, James Woolum and wife Betty all of Artemus, Joseph Woolum and wife Judy of Barbourville,, Ronald Woolum and wife Mary of Barbourville, Robert Woolum of Artemus, Richard Woolum and wife Marie of Georgia, Dewain Woolum and wife Dana of Artemus and Eric Woolum of Dalton, Georgia, one brother, Delbert France and wife Shirley of Hazard, twenty six grandchildren, thirty-four great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Woolum will be private at the request of the family.
She will be laid to rest in the Davis Cemetery at Little Brush Creek. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
To the Woolum, family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Please remember, face coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines of six feet apart will need to be followed during all our services. This is for the safety of our families, visitors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.