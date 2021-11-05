Mrs. Ruby Jean Powell, 93, of Nicholasville, formerly of Georgetown, passed away Monday morning, November 1, 2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late James F. and Sudie Verly Howard King born on November 20, 1927 in Knox County.
Ruby was a former state of Kentucky employee and a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church. She enjoyed tending and growing a variety of beautiful flowers in her yard and cooking family dinners and in earlier years crocheting.
In 1946, she united in marriage with Earl D. Powell and to this union four children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; two sisters, Ella Sue Miller and Rebecca Katherine Smith and three brothers, James F., Joshua H. and Jerry R. King.
Survivors include her dearly loved children, James Earl Powell and wife, Betty, of Lexington, Shirley Ann Von Derau and husband, Ralph, and Tini Susan McBride all of Nicholasville and Terry Wayne Powell and wife, Linda, of North Point, FL; three grandchildren, Mac Jacob McBride, Jason Heath Powell and Jacob Wayne Adkins; ten great grandchildren, Aydin, Arabella and Adalyn McBride, Makenna, Kegan, Mateo, Maya, Isabella, Millie and Bryan Powell; a great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday November 6 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Larry Sizemore and Samuel E. Davies officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Tanyard Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Mac Jacob McBride, Aydin McBride, Jason Heath Powell, Kegan Powell, Chris Adkins and Jacob Wayne Adkins. Honorary bearers will be Mateo Powell and Michael Bunch.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
