Mrs. Ruby Maxine Davis age 79 of Gray, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the Huntsville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tennessee. She was born on July 9, 1941 in Knox County, Kentucky and was the daughter of James Madison Farris and Mary Childers Farris. She united in marriage with Denver Davis and to this union two sons were born. Ruby believed in the Baptist faith. She had been a Walmart associate in Corbin for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Denver Davis, her parents, James Madison and Mary Farris, one brother and two sisters.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her two sons, Denver Lee Davis and wife Vicki of Gray, Kentucky and James Rodney Davis and wife Christy Gayle of Williamsburg, five grandchildren, Aaron James, Jeremy Dewayne, Joshua Coty, Dustin Tyler and Austin Blake and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Davis will be conducted on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Farris Cemetery at Gray, Kentucky. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
Please remember, during the ongoing pandemic, there will be capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines that we will need to follow during all our services. This will include wearing a face covering as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, visitors’ and staff.
To the Davis family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
