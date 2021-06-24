Mrs. Ruby Warren Cottongim, 84, of London, the widow of Joseph Cottongim, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 19, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Gilis and Opal Stewart Hendrickson born on June 6, 1937 at Jenson.
Ruby was a former ward clerk with the Knox County Hospital and later retired from Baptist Health Corbin. She was devoted to supporting the ministries of the Binghamtown Baptist Church. Ruby loved visiting the Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge and dearly loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pat Warren and a sister, Alice Faye Hendrickson.
Survivors include her beloved children, Karen Estep and husband, Don, of London and Stephen Warren of Barbourville; a brother, Charles Edward Hendrickson and wife, Shirley, of South Lebanon, OH; four treasured grandchildren, Michael Partin, Steven Partin, Matthew Warren and Kalyn Couch; a great grandson, Gage Partin; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, June 24 at 1 P.M. with Rev. William Boyd Bingham officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Jenson Community Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Michael Partin, Steven Partin, Matthew Warren, Gage Partin, Rick Couch and Joshua Day.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Thursday prior to the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Gateway Christian School, 1 Gateway Drive, Middlesboro, KY 40965 in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
