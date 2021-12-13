Mr. Rudolph M. “Rudy” Warnock Sr., 71, of Flat Lick, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 5, 2021 at St. Joseph London. He was the son of the late Henry and Maryetta Dennis Warnock born on October 17, 1950 in Vicksburg, MS.
After graduating junior college, Rudy held various jobs including manager of his family’s tire dealership, a machinist and a real estate agent. He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, wood working and keeping up on world news. Rudy also loved telling everyone their constitutional rights, spending time with his Yorkie, Bruno, and reading his Bible. He was a member of the Dewitt Baptist Church.
On April 19, 2001, he united in marriage with Claudetta Johnson Dean.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and John Warnock.
Survivors include his loving wife, Claudetta Warnock of Flat Lick; two sons, Rudy Warnock Jr. of Birmingham, AL and Greg Warnock of Vicksburg, MS; a bonus daughter, Kristy Dean Cole and husband, Nick, who he loved dearly and depended on, of Flat Lick; step-daughters, Kimberly Dean York of Woollum and Jean Dean Smith and husband, Gary, of Flat Lick; a sister, Lydia Lowery of Collins, AR; two brothers, Franklin Benson Warnock of Brandon, MS and Jack Warnock of Bay Springs, MS; grandchildren, Tori and Noah Warnock, Alaina Ware, Analese, Ryan, Taylor, Blake and Landon Warnock; two great grandchildren, Finley Warnock and Dawsen Ware; step-grandchildren, Becky Gambrel and Lauren, Kenneth and Marshall York; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.