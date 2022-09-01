Russell David Broughton, 73, of Corbin, formerly of Gray, the husband of Ida Sevier Broughton, passed away Tuesday evening, August 30, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late Arnold and Mable Partin Broughton.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, September 3 at 1 P.M. He will be laid to rest in the Beatty Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Saturday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.