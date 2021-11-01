Mr. Russell Ward age 59 of Scalf, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in the St. Joseph Hospital in London. He was the son of Donald May Ward and Georgia (Lawson) Ward born to them on February 23, 1962 in Corbin, Kentucky. On November 20, 1980, he united in marriage with Bonita Carol Bingham and to this union three children were born. Russell was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and had been a coal miner. He enjoyed doing mechanic work, riding four-wheelers and motorcycles, hunting with his boys and gardening. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald May and Georgia Ward, two brothers, Tommy Ward and Timmy Ward, one grandchild, Jacob Ethan Ward and his mother and father-in-law, Powell and Lizzie Bingham.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his wife of forty-one years, Bonita Carol Ward of Scalf, his two sons, Russell James Ward and wife Brandi of London and Eric Ward and wife Megan of Barbourville, one daughter, Michelle Frith and husband Carl of Middlesboro, twelve grandchildren, Brayden Ward, Brooklynn Ward, Jacob Ward, Brailon Ward, Addie Ward, Hunter Ward, Caleb Mills, McKenzi Mills, Zachary Mills, T.J. Mills, Alex Frith and Gabby Frith, three great grandchildren, Mason Mills, Lydia Abbott and Mia Abbott, two brothers, Donald May Ward, Jr. and wife Sherry of Lexington and Bill Ward and wife Lee of Bimble, three sisters, Donna Runyon of Knoxville, TN, Carol Smith and husband Ken of London and Brenda Blankenship of Barbourville, three special sisters-in-law, Brenda Ward, Rosemary Ward and Kathy Ward along with many other brothers and sisters-in-law who were more like brothers and sisters to him. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
