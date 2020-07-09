Ruth Ann Jones, 72, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home in New Haven, IN. She was born in Fort Wayne to the late Harold McBride and Mary Hook.
Ruth retired from United Technologies after 26 years of service. She enjoyed going on long car rides and shopping. Most of all, she will be remembered for the love and care she showed her family.
In addition to her father and mother, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Jones; grandson, Eric Valentine; sisters: Mary Jane Bowers and Jean Smith; and brother, Dennis Hook.
She is survived by her children: Teral Jones of Florida, Teresa (Lonnie) McMillan of New Haven, IN, and Sandy Valentine of New Haven, IN: five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters: Ella Martin of New Haven, IN, Charlene (Tim) Curtain of South Bend, IN, and Marjorie Taylor of Florida; brother, Wesley Hook of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, July 10, 2020, at W.H. Parman Cemetery in Corbin, KY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.
Hart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
