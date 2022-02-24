Mrs. Ruth Prichard Ballew, 95, of Barbourville, the widow of Ester “Doodle” Ballew, passed away Friday afternoon, February 18, 2022 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Orange Lee and Rose Runyon Prichard.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, March 1 at 2 P.M. She will be laid to rest in the Wells Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
A complete obituary will be posted at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.