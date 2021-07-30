Ruth Roberta Grubb, 70, of Rockholds, passed away Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late William and Lucy Saylor Sizemore born on May 21, 1951 in Bell County.
Ruth was a former school bus driver with the Knox County Public Schools and a member of the Louden Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and collecting antiques.
On July 20, 1968, she united in marriage with David J. Grubb.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her loving husband, David J. Grubb of Rockholds; three beloved children, Tony Grubb, Stoney Grubb and Stacy Grubb and wife, Pamela, all of Rockholds; a sister, Marie Mills of Barbourville; a brother, Albert Sizemore and wife, Allie, of Gray; ten grandchildren, Darren, Emily and Sidney Grubb, Nathan and Mason Sizemore, Makayla Grubb, Kaylee Philpot, Whitney Finley, Dustin and Taylor Grubb; six great grandchildren, Hayden, Kinsley and Paisley Finley, Carson Grubb, Makenzie and Morgan Grubb; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, August 1 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Bobby Fuson officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Grubb Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Tony Grubb, Stoney Grubb, Stacy Grubb, Darren Grubb, Dustin Grubb and Roy Jones. Serving as honorary bearers will be her church family at the Louden Baptist Church.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Sunday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
