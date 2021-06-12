It’s a face that students, staff, and the community know and have come to trust at G.R. Hampton Elementary. Starting in the fall, her title and office may change, but she still has the same vision of student and staff success.
Sabrina King, current curriculum coach, was named the new principal at G.R. Hampton on Friday by the school’s site base decision making council. With a full vote of confidence, members know that King is the right leader for the job.
Her roles and responsibilities at G.R. Hampton over the past 18 years of her career, all at G.R. Hampton, will help her transition to become the school principal.
King recalls the various roles, “I began my teaching career as a 7th and 8th grade math teacher. Since then, I have had the opportunity to experience GR Hampton from many different facets including reading recovery interventionist, academic team coach, dance team sponsor, PBIS coach, Save The Children tutor, safety team coordinator, and curriculum coach.”
Her impressive commitment to the school also includes a personal one. “I also have had the opportunity to experience G.R. Hampton from the parent aspect as both my children attended G.R. Hampton.”
King has already set her vision for the return to school this fall.
“As we return to school in August, following the pandemic, our vision will continue to be “Every Student, Every Day”. One challenge that we are facing is filling in the gaps in student learning caused by the pandemic,” she explained. “We have a very strong plan in place to address this need. Some of the ways we will do this is by offering tutoring both before and after school.”
“I feel confident that we will be able to close the gap in student learning caused by the pandemic.”
That is where King is bringing her experience as a teacher, interventionist, and curriculum coach together.
“During the school day, students will be placed into skills groups where they will receive prescriptive instruction based upon their instructional needs,” she said. “Our teachers are skilled in using student data to identify what each individual student needs and then designing and differentiating their instruction to match those needs.”
“We have always had high expectations for our students and that will not change,” she said while giving credit to the past principal, Brian Frederick, who is now serving in a districtwide position.
“Mr. Frederick was a wonderful principal during his time at G.R. Hampton and he will be greatly missed,” she said while reflecting on her own growth under his leadership.
“He was a great mentor who taught me what it takes to be a great leader and has set the standard high. I feel very honored to get to follow in his footsteps. I could not be more excited to be selected as the new principal who gets to lead the journey of continued excellence with the very best faculty, staff, students, parents, and community around.”
Continuing to build upon what the school is known for is one thing that students, families, and staff alike should expect to see.
“I will continue to foster a culture of excellence and push them to do their very best. In addition to their academic success, my passion is to make sure that all students feel loved each and every day and that school is a safe, inviting place that they enjoy coming to.”
“I want all parents to know that they are a valuable part of our success as a school. Education is a team sport. We have to work together and be on the same team if we want our students to be successful.”
While she steps out of the curriculum coaching role, she states that the coach and support will not stop.
“I want my faculty and staff to know that although my role has changed, my goal has not. I will continue to support them every day with whatever they need. My door is always open and I will always be their number one supporter.”
“We are blessed with a faculty and staff at G.R. Hampton who works hard every day to make sure our students get exactly what they need. They put in more hours than most people realize.”
One other thing that King promises will not change? “I look forward to sharing in many more laughs, memories, and wonderful experiences as a school family in the years to come.”
