Over the next few days, Saint Joseph London will implement several new measures designed to protect our patients, staff and community, including a more restrictive visitation policy starting Thursday, March 26, and screening of our health care providers began Wednesday.
These changes will allow Saint Joseph London to continue in the spirit of service to our community that have long been a part of our heritage.
The following changes will be in effect at Saint Joseph London.
- Elective outpatient procedures will be rescheduled.
- No visitors will be allowed in the hospitals.
- One visitor for labor and delivery in the maternity unit.
- One visitor allowed for end-of-life care.
- One parent or guardian will be allowed for patients under age 18.
- Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
- Personal belongings will be limited to those essential for the hospitalization.
- All employees and health care providers will be screened at designated entrances of the hospitals.
During this time, visitors may want to consider alternative communication options with patients in the hospital, such as phone, Facetime, Skype, text or email.
The zero visitor policy also applies to visits to providers with CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group and the CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care Centers, with some exceptions. CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group and the cancer care centers continue to care for patients in offices and clinics. Exceptions will be made for a parent or guardian for a patient under age 18 or for patients who require assistance. If you have an appointment, please check with your provider before leaving home for any special instructions.
CHI Saint Joseph Health understands this change in policy may be difficult for families, but it is imperative we take additional precautions to keep our patients and community safe during this global pandemic. Patients should contact their regular health care provider by phone first if they are experiencing symptoms like cough, low-grade fever or other respiratory issues.
For more information on how to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/novel-coronavirus.
