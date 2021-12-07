LONDON, Ky. (Dec. 6, 2021) – Saint Joseph London has announced its 2021 Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients. Stephanie Taylor, clinical pharmacist, of Corbin, was presented with the Employee of the Year award. Anna Secrest, manager, Nursing, of Somerset, received the Leader of the Year award.
Saint Joseph London annually recognizes an outstanding Employee of the Year who demonstrates the core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration. Colleagues of this year’s Employee of the Year recipient, Stephanie Taylor, say she instituted a medication reconciliation process that will benefit all Saint Joseph London patients.
“She has gone above and beyond the call of duty,” said Taylor's colleague. “While medication reconciliation may seem lacking in importance to many, inappropriate medication use is a leading cause of hospitalizations. Using the process that Stephanie devised, we take appropriate action upon patient arrival to ensure the medication list we have for every patient is accurate, complete, and satisfactory prior to the physician review. Every patient that enters our facility will in some way be positively affected by the work that Stephanie has performed.”
Taylor is currently training pharmacy technicians at Saint Joseph London who will be assisting her with medication reconciliation in the future.
Similarly, Saint Joseph London annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. To be selected, an employee must have an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration.
“Anna is always willing to help her staff and jump in no matter what the circumstances are and no matter how busy she is,” said Secrest’s colleague. “She works way more than 40 hours a week to ensure that all of her staff is taken care of.”
Secrest’s colleagues say she is always there for her team, whether it’s by accommodating their schedules, helping them get caught up on work, or going out of her way to ensure that all staff members are feeling OK after hours.
Both recipients were recognized during a virtual ceremony in November.
About CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center. The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to providing a wide array of services toward a goal of building a healthier future for all. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.
About Saint Joseph London
Saint Joseph London is a 150-bed full-service hospital located in London, Kentucky. Established in 1926, the facility serves patients from southeastern Kentucky, including those from Clay, Laurel, Jackson, Whitley, Knox and Pulaski counties. The current $152 million regional hospital opened in 2010, and offers all private patient rooms, with most overlooking a small lake and garden on the 52-acre healing environment.
