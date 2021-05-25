Saint Joseph London announced on Tuesday that CHI Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center will expand to serve its patients. This affiliation will enhance Saint Joseph London’s capabilities and provide patients in the area with a higher level of cancer care closer to home. The announcement follows the CHI Saint Joseph Health and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center affiliation in Lexington that was launched in 2019.
“Our cancer centers provide exceptional care, but for the more complex case, or situations where patients aren’t responding to treatments, we now will be able to tap into our affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center. Our physicians will have easy access to second opinions and can easily connect with world-renowned experts and subspecialists on cases,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “Our patients won’t have to leave their home community to access this level of care.”
The launch of this affiliation between CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care in London and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center will allow patients and oncologists in the London and Corbin area the opportunity to access highly specialized treatment options and the ability to consult with world-renowned experts and subspecialists at one of the top 5 cancer centers in the country, ranked by U.S. News and World Report.
“Since we launched the affiliation, more than 220 patients have benefited through consultations, tumor board review and input into treatment plans … all without having to leave their home communities,” said Tony Houston, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “Care close to home is vital for cancer patients, but it has been especially beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our oncologists have direct access to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center specialists. It is a convenient and reliable process that brings these world-class subspecialists into the treatment plans for those patients who need that level of input.”
“Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center is thrilled to be working with CHI Saint Joseph Health because of our shared values and priority for clinical excellence,” said Dr. Hetty Carraway, Department of Hematology & Medical Oncology, Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center. “CHI Saint Joseph Health has been incredibly engaged and dedicated to a multidisciplinary team-based approach to patient care, and we are excited to expand our relationship to London.”
The decision for an affiliation follows a rigorous review process of the care and services provided by CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care at London, similar to the same process in 2019 for CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care in Lexington.
Beyond direct patient care, Lexington’s cancer care centers have leveraged this relationship to make programmatic and clinical improvements, like adding a HOPE line call center for new patients and streamlining second opinion requests. Starting next week, the HOPE line –844.940.4673 (HOPE) – will also be used for scheduling cancer screening appointments in an effort to provide easier access to preventative measures.
To learn more about CHI Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/hope.
About CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center. The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to providing a wide array of services toward a goal of building a healthier future for all. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.
About Saint Joseph London
Saint Joseph London is a 150-bed full-service hospital located in London, Kentucky. Established in 1926, the facility serves patients from southeastern Kentucky, including those from Clay, Laurel, Jackson, Whitley, Knox and Pulaski counties. The current $152 million regional hospital opened in 2010, and offers all private patient rooms, with most overlooking a small lake and garden on the 52-acre healing environment.
About Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center
Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center provides complete cancer care enhanced by internationally recognized research efforts, offering the most effective techniques to achieve long-term survival and improve patients’ quality of life. As part of the NCCN and NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, more than 700 physicians, researchers, nurses and technicians care for thousands of patients each year, providing access to a wide range of clinical trials as well as support programs to help patients navigate the challenges associated with a cancer diagnosis. Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center unites clinicians and researchers based in Taussig Cancer Institute and in Cleveland Clinic’s 25 other clinical and special expertise institutes, as well as cancer specialists at our regional hospitals, health centers and Cleveland Clinic Florida. Cleveland Clinic is ranked as one of the nation's top hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.