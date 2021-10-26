LONDON, Ky. (Oct. 26, 2021) – Following a decline in the daily number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Laurel County, Saint Joseph London is relaxing its visitation policy restrictions. CHI Saint Joseph Health continues to actively monitor new developments related to the novel coronavirus in Kentucky and across the United States.
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 26, two designated visitors will be allowed in the obstetrics department (women and baby unit), patients in the Emergency Department are permitted to have one visitor, and inpatient care patients are allowed two designated visitors (one at a time) 24 hours/day.
The following visitation restrictions remain in place: patients in outpatient services are allowed one visitor if necessary for care and outpatient surgery patients are permitted one visitor that must stay with them at all times. No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients. In addition, anyone with a fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms will not be permitted to visit the facility.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Joseph London has monitored the situation and implemented restrictions when needed. When Saint Joseph London tightened visitor restrictions on July 29, the average daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Laurel County was 57.8. As of Oct. 25, the average daily number of new cases in Laurel County is 21.6, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services – a nearly 63% decrease.
“We are pleased to see the decline in COVID-19 cases,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “In order to continue lifting visitor restrictions, we urge our community to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and continue to practice safety measures. Our team is actively monitoring any changes in the number of COVID-19 cases, and we will continue to do our part to keep our patients, visitors, staff and community safe.”
For more information on the updated visitor policy, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/temporary-visitor-restrictions.
About CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of Catholic Health Initiatives, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 135 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to building healthier communities by elevating patient care through an integrated physical and behavioral health delivery system. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.
About Saint Joseph London
Saint Joseph London is a 150-bed full-service hospital located in London, KY. Established in 1926, the facility serves patients from southeastern Kentucky, including those from Clay, Laurel, Jackson, Whitley, Knox and Pulaski counties. The current $152 million regional hospital opened in 2010, and offers all private patient rooms, with most overlooking a small lake and garden on the 52-acre healing environment.
