LONDON, Ky. (Nov. 29, 2021) – Saint Joseph London recently recognized Patrice Beliveau, MD, as the 2021 Physician of the Year, and Randall Mills, PA-C, as the 2021 Advanced Practice Provider of the Year. Beliveau, of London, practices at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Mills, of Corbin, is a physician assistant at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology in London. Both were recognized during a virtual ceremony.
The hospital annually recognizes an outstanding Physician of the Year who works to bring wellness, healing and hope to patients and families, as well as exhibits the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence.
Dr. Beliveau was nominated by his colleague for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Dr. Beliveau began his time as chief of staff at Saint Joseph London just before the pandemic began in January 2020,” said his colleague. “Despite his subspecialty having little to do with the acute care of COVID-19, he has stepped up repeatedly to support the physicians at the bedside, to champion vaccination and counsel his patients daily in his clinic.”
This year’s Advanced Practice Provider of the Year recipient, Randall Mills, a native of Barbourville, was also nominated by a Saint Joseph London colleague.
“Mr. Mills is always nice to all,” his colleague said. “He makes us all feel comfortable to talk to him if we have any question. He’s an asset to the team.”
About CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center. The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to providing a wide array of services toward a goal of building a healthier future for all. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.
About Saint Joseph London
Saint Joseph London is a 150-bed full-service hospital located in London, Kentucky. Established in 1926, the facility serves patients from southeastern Kentucky, including those from Clay, Laurel, Jackson, Whitley, Knox and Pulaski counties. The current $152 million regional hospital opened in 2010, and offers all private patient rooms, with most overlooking a small lake and garden on the 52-acre healing environment.
