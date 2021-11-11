Mrs. Sandra B. Hubbs, 71, of Gray, passed away Sunday morning, November 7, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Gale and Virgie McCreary Bruce born on April 8, 1950 in Harlan County.
Sandra was a realtor and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed her work and earned many honors during her professional career. Sandra also enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with her family.
On December 24, 1977, she united in marriage with Larry W. Hubbs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Debra L. Gaddis and a sister-in-law, Margaret Cain Bruce.
Survivors include her loving husband, Larry W. Hubbs of Gray; two daughters, Tonia Brown and husband, General Jr., of Scalf and Gretchen Bargo of Barbourville; two step-sons, Terry Hubbs and wife, Kathy, of Corbin and Gary Hubbs and wife, Marsha, of Barbourville; two sisters, Tammy Bruce of Gray and Melissa G. Bayer and husband, Greg, of Verona; a brother, Lonnie Bruce of Barbourville; seven grandchildren, Dylan Brown, Damon Collins, Dalton Brown, Devon Messer, Lily Kate Hubbs, Jasper and Maggie Hubbs; two great grandchildren, Branton and Beckham Brown; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, November 13 at 2 P.M. with Rev. James Bargo and Christian Bruce officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.