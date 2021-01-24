Ms. Sandra Gail Hamilton, 57, of Trosper, passed away Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. She was the daughter of the late James and Carolyn Sue Frederick Hamilton born on November 7, 1963 in Covington.
Sandra was a member of the Kay Jay Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to music, watching television and drinking Pepsi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Marie Hamilton and special loving caregiver, Joann Campbell Miller.
Survivors include her loving brothers, Larry Keith Hamilton and Tara Baker of Trosper and James “Red” Hamilton and wife, Mattie, of Barbourville; a niece, Kayla Hamilton and fiancé, Jared Mills; a nephew, Derek Golden and wife, Barbara; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, January 26 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Tim Hamilton officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Burch Alford Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Greg Simpson, Jared Mills, Derek Golden, Brett Frederick, James “Red” Hamilton and Larry Hamilton.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
