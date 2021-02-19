Sandra Louise Nantz, age 71, of Keavy, passed away on Sunday February 14, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
She was retired Manager from Merita Brands in Corbin.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Nantz; parents, William Curly Thomas and Marion Springer Thomas; daughter, Cynthia Renee Mason; and brothers, Russel Thomas and Bruce Thomas.
She is survived by her sons, Alan Ray Nantz of Williamsburg, and Paul Douglas Nantz (Amber) of Keavy; sisters, Barbara Wilhoite of Vevay, IN, Linda McClean of Cincinnati, OH, and Lisa Reeves of Vevay, IN; grandchildren, Christopher Mason, Aaron Nantz, Desiray Pickard (Josh), Dakoda Nantz (Leah), Bailey Nantz (Jeffrey), and Rylee Nantz; great grandchildren, Olivia Pickard, Weston Brown, and Jocelyn Mason; and by many special nieces and nephews.
Out of concern for COVID-19, visitation and funeral will be private. Those wishing to view the funeral may go the funeral home's Facebook page for a live feed at 2:00pm on Saturday February 20, 2021.
