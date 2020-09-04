Sandra McDaniel Ramey, 65, of Lily passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home.
Born in Barbourville, Sandra was the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Mabe McDaniel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gladdis McDaniel, Joyce Booth, and Janice Miller.
She is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and sister with a deep passion for serving others, which was achieved through her long career as a nurse. Sandra was a member of Sojourn Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Perry Ramey (Melissa) and Michael Ramey (Pamela Hatfield); Grandchildren, Anthony Ramey, Tyler Ramey, Calvin Riley, Grayson Ramey, Lauren Ramey, Jailyn Ramey, Lailah Ramey, Maddox Ramey, Britton Ramey, Breyer Ramey, Brailey Hatfield, and Michael Ramey II; Great grandchild, Mason Ramey; Brothers, Herman McDaniel, Carl Wayne McDaniel, and William McDaniel; Sister, Inis Reynolds; and by numerous other family members and friends.
