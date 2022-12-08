With the beloved “I Believe in Santa Claus Christmas Parade” in the books for another year, event organizers say it was one of the most successful events in recent years.
The event, in its second year following a 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw 39 entries – a variety of floats, vehicles, golf carts and more. “That is the highest number of entries we’ve had in several years, and we’ve had lots of positive feedback regarding the parade” said parade committee treasurer Charlotte Mitchell.
Prizes were awarded in various categories. Taking first place for the float category was Barbourville High School Cheer, followed by Apple Grove Baptist Church in second place, Keck Baptist Church in third place, and fourth place was Baker Family Farm. Other prizes were awarded for golf carts and side-by-sides as well.
“We would like thank everyone that participated and everyone that came out to watch the parade,” said Mitchell. “We hope they enjoyed it. We want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”
The parade committee is made up of nine active members, including president Michael Mitchell, treasurer Charlotte Mitchell, vice-president Martha Mitchell and secretary Michelle Royal.
The parade ran for decades continuously until the COVID-19 break in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.