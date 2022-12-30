Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the Knox County Detention Center on Saturday, December 24 before heading out on his big delivery trip! Santa’s visit happened to come during visitation for inmates, and he brought gift bags for the kids! No tax dollars were used by Santa, his elves or the staff of the Knox County Detention Center. PHOTOS SUBMITTED
