The Star Wars galaxy wasn’t all so far away on Thursday in downtown Barbourville.
Knox Sapling Center celebrated the popular intergalactic saga with a movie marathon and Star Wars themed taco bar as part of May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.
Teens enjoyed Light Saber pretzel sticks, Wookie Cookies, Han Rolos candy, along with Vader Veggies and Chewbacca’s Nacho chips as they watched Star Wars Episode I – The Phantom Menace. The shared phrase for the day was, “May the Fourth Be With You,” as Center Manager Lisa Potter presented a lesson on mindfulness. Although we live in a busy world, it is important to be mindful - pause and enjoy the present moment.
The Sapling Center will continue to have fun events like this throughout the Summer as they kick off their annual Summer Splash program filled with prizes, field trips, and games starting on Monday, May 22.
All services are free, and youth do not need to have any previous experience with mental health services to be a member. The Center, located at 460 Court Square, provides individual counseling, group therapy, life skills training, youth groups, and fun/educational activities. Additionally, the Centers provide food, computer labs, lending libraries, games, and workshops on cooking, careers, job skills, finding housing, personal finance, and health.
Hours for the Center are Monday through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.