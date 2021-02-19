Sarah Jane (Hart) Hall Born October 27, 1935, She went to be with her Heavenly Father, February 10th 2021.
She was a member of the First Advent Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School , praised and worshipped her Heavenly Father.
Sarah retired as Head Cook at Oak Grove School, where she thought of all the children that passed through her life as her very own.
She was Proceeded in death by her Husband Reverend Henry Hall , her Mother and Father Almeda and Steve Hart, 7 siblings, Raymon Hart, Bessie Morgan, Willard Hart, Bill Hart, Leland Hart, Larry Hart, and Claude Hart , 2 Daughter in Laws Deborah Hall and Donna Hall, 2 Grandchildren Jason Perry and Ryan Hall, 1 great Grandson Jeremiah Davenport.
Left to morn her passing are, 9 Children , David Hall , Kathy and Gary Rogers, James and Alice Hall, Della Hall, Jack Hall, Russell Hall and Debbie Morgan, Mary and Austin Perry, Carol and Tilman Bain, Steve Hall. 3 Bonus children, Steve and Denise Martin, Ellen and Clifford Huddleston,and Larry and Denise Ford. 17 Grandchildren , Geneva and John Pennington, Sarah Davenport and Rob Love, Christina and Shelby Hampton, Henry Coyt Hall, Amanda Sykora, Misty and Bill Dowd, Joey and Crystal Hall, Wesley Hall, Rachael and Drew Timmons, Rebakah Hall, Jacob Hall, James and Lashae Hall, Luke and Haley Perry, Emily and David Hacker, Michelle Bain and Byron Thomas. 24 Great Grandchildren, Ethan Pennington, Evan Pennington, Nick Davenport, Mackenzie Love, Erika Love, Wesley Sulfridge, Little David Hall, Haley Dowd, Holly Dowd, Logan Sykora, Tyler Hall, Ashton Hall, Joseieh Hall, Asher Hall, Theadore Hall, Zachary Timmons, Bradley Timmons, Lilliana Timmons, Alexander Timmons, Grayson Timmons, Kaydence Parker, Summer Parker, Jaden Johnson, and Jason Cash Perry. 1 special Sister Mossie Poynter, and a special Brother Howard Hart.
