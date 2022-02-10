Ms. Sarah Jane Merida Mills, age 85, wife of the late Obie Mills of Bark Lane, Gray, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday evening at the Christian Healthcare Center in Corbin, Kentucky.
She was the mother of Bonnie Marion and husband, Leo, Ricky Mills and wife, Ramona, and Obie Mills, Jr. all of Gray, Kentucky, Lonnie Mills and wife, Peggy of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Ronnie Mills of Somerset, Kentucky. She was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and a special niece, Vickie Dixon and husband, Joey of Corbin, Kentucky, plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. She was of the Baptist faith and attended the Keck Baptist Church.
Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by one son, Darrell Matthew Mills and by her parents, Jeff & Carrie Gray Merida, by one daughter-in-law, Bonnie Mills and by several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services for Ms. Sarah Jane Merida Mills will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Gray Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky. The family of Ms. Sarah Jane Merida Mills will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Pallbearers will be her son’s and grandson’s. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Nurses and Staff of The Christian Healthcare Center.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Mills family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.