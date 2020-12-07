Sarrah Mandalene Powell age 92 of Bimble, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, December 4, 2020 at home with her loving family around. She was born on October 1, 1928 in Harlan County, the daughter of Charlie and Mary (Pittman) Burnett. She was a homemaker and a member of the Scalf Chapel. Sarrah loved gardening, reading, shopping and going to Gatlinburg.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her husband James Ernest Powell of Bimble, two sons, Gary Powell and wife Teresa of Bimble, and Roger Powell of Bimble, one daughter, Terrisa Sutherland and husband Sam of Bimble, ten grandchildren and ten great grandchild, and a special niece Lisa Partin and husband Denver and son Teryl Ramsey of Corbin and Beverly Patterson.
Funeral services for Sarrah Mandalene Powell will be private. Rev. Keith Liford will be officiating. She will be laid to rest Tuesday in the Gilbert Cemetery, Girdler. Pallbearers will be Denver Parton, Teryl Ramsey, Justin Sutherland, Tyler Riley, Bo Alford and Gavin Sutherland. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
All services are required to be PRIVATE.
Please note, during the ongoing pandemic, there will be capacity restrictions of twenty-five (25) people total, regardless of where the services are held. This includes visitations, funerals, memorial services and graveside or committal services.
Social distancing guidelines of six feet apart will need to be followed as well during all our services. This will include wearing a face covering as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, visitors’ and staff.
To the Powell family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.