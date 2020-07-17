The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is July 31, 2020. This disaster declaration is to assist people impacted by the severe storms, flooding, flash flooding, landslides, and mudslides from Feb. 3-29, 2020.
Eligible counties: Bell, Harlan, Whitley, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary and Perry in Kentucky; Lee and Wise in Virginia; and Campbell and Claiborne in Tennessee.
In times of disaster, the U.S. Small Business Administration assists businesses of all sizes, faith-based organizations, non-profit organizations, small agricultural cooperatives, homeowners and renters via low-interest disaster loans with terms up to 30 years. These loans are for uninsured and under-insured damages.
- Businesses of all sizes may borrow up to $2 million for their uncompensated physical damages
- Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) are working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster.
- Between physical disaster loans and EIDL loans, the borrowing limit is a total of $2 million.
- Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair their primary residence; renters and homeowners can borrow up to $40,000 to repair and replace personal property, including vehicles
- Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes.
- The loans have a 4-month payment deferment. The first payment is not due until 5 months from the Note date.
- Interest rates are as low as 1.563% for homeowners, as low as 3.75% for businesses, and are just 2.75% for non-profit organizations.
- Collateral is not required for loans of $25,000 or less.
- There is no cost to apply, and no points or closing fees.
- There is no obligation to accept the loan if offered. You can turn it down, and then you still have up to six months to “reactivate” your loan.
SBA has opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center (VDLOC) to help survivors apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ and there are virtual customer support representatives available to assist applicants with completing the online application.
The application deadline is July 31, 2020 for physical damages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.